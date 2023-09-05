Isha Johansen invited to London Fashion Week

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Sierra Leonean FIFA top envoy, Isha Johansen, has been invited to the London Fashion Week by the Diana Dahlia PR.

The program is scheduled to take place from 15th to 19th September this year.

Johansen, who currently serves as a board member at the football world governing body FIFA Foundation, was once President of the Sierra Leone Association (SLFA) and also one of the pioneers of Fashion for Change, a platform that targets, advocates, and empowers female inmates in Sierra Leone.

“Dear Ms. Isha Johansen, Re: Invitation to London Fashion Week.All Things Fashion – Fashionista Event Diana Dahlia PR’s ‘Unity In Diversity Division’ is delighted to announce that for the 3rd year in a row, we are on the official Schedule of London Fashion Week 2023 with our ALL THINGS FASHION – Fashionista Event,” the invitation states.

According to the organisers, they have made history in 2021 and 2022, championing Diversity, Inclusion, Equality in London Fashion Week (LFW), which embraces her (Johansen’s) work, empowering young girls in Correctional Centres using Football and Fashion.

“DDPR Fashion Brand’s success at LFW is firmly established and continues to grow from strength to strength. On behalf of Diana Dahlia PR/London Fashion Week, it is with great pleasure and honor that we extend an invitation to you and your foundation members, particularly the implementing partners in the fashion industry, who have voluntarily given time and resources to impact knowledge and skills to women and young girls at the Freetown Women’s Correctional Centre in Sierra Leone, with the aim of empowering them with tailoring and crafts skills.”

The organisers commended and congratulated Johansen and members for the fundraising event held by Fashion for Change Show in September 2022, which went towards legal representation and payment of fines for inmates.

They noted that their events received a lot of national and international mainstream media attention which increases their viewership into the millions, putting the brand in-front of hundreds of people at the event and millions more that will see photos and videos of her participation and messages from the event for years to come.

They expressed their delight to welcome the following designers who are partners of your foundation, including Jenneh Amara Bangali (Swank Couture) Musa Senesie. ( De Pa Musa).