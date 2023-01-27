Government supports 15 District Councils with US$1,646,875 

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The Accountable Governance for Basic Service Delivery Project (AGBSDP) has disbursed US$1646, 875 to fifteen (15) District Councils under the First Round Local Development Grant (LDG) for the implementation of 29 sub-projects across the country.

AGBSDP completed the disbursement and transfer of the money to the fifteen Local District Councils on January 12th 2023.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, the disbursements were directly made into the accounts of the beneficiaries’ special accounts designated for LDG disbursement.

The Finance Ministry noted in the press release that funds transferred constitute 10% of category 2 funds of the AGBSDP and are meant to support Local District Councils for the implementation of small-scale capital investment and poverty reduction projects, particularly in relation to infrastructural improvements in accordance with their development plans.

The AGBSDP is a US$ 40 million investment financing grant from the World Bank to the Government of Sierra Leone to be implemented over a 5-6-year period. The project seeks to strengthen governments’ institutional systems and capacity for accountability and management of resources to more effectively deliver basic services in responsive to community needs across all districts.