Fugitive linked to failed coup fatally shot by Police in Freetown

By Ishmael Dumbuya

Police announced that Captain John Conteh, a wanted suspect in the failed November 26, 2023 coup, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after attempting to evade capture once more.

During a weekly Police press briefing, the Sierra Leone Police revealed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 17th, when Captain Conteh was found hiding at his mother’s residence in Mayenkineh, Calaba Town, situated in the East End area of Freetown.

As officers were transporting him to the Jui Detention Centre, Captain Conteh reportedly assaulted a nearby police officer and attempted to flee.

Despite efforts to stop him, he was shot and later succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital. Police also stated that Captain Conteh’s mother had been arrested earlier for allegedly aiding and abetting his evasion.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Brima Kamara disclosed that a series of arrests had been made targeting former and current military and police personnel suspected of planning a subversive plot to disrupt the nation’s peace between Ramadan (Pray) Day and April 27, coinciding with Sierra Leone’s Independence Anniversary.

The individuals detained are believed to have connections to previous disturbances.

While specific details about the arrests are limited, authorities assured the public that updates would be provided during upcoming weekly press briefings, ensuring transparency in the ongoing investigation.

Several of the apprehended individuals were reportedly sought for their involvement in last year’s unrest, with arrests conducted across various locations within the Western Area.