Former Sky Bank MD’s murder trial reduced to manslaughter amid legal dispute

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The trial of former Sky Bank General Manager, Ikubolaje Nicole, at the High Court of Sierra Leone, took a dramatic turn as the charges were reduced from murder to manslaughter, following a fresh indictment brought by the prosecution.

In a courtroom exchange before Justice Adrian Fisher, state prosecutor, Lawyer Ahmed G M Bockarie informed the court of the new indictment served to Nicole’s lawyer, Roland Wright.

The accused, Ikubolaje Nicole, faced three counts including conspiracy to murder, manslaughter, and perverting the course of justice in the fresh indictment.

Defense Counsel,Rowland Wright argued against the fresh indictment, accusing the prosecution of abusing the legal process and denying his client a fair trial.

Wright contended that the prosecution’s actions amounted to contempt of court proceedings and a violation of Nicole’s constitutional rights.

Responding to the defense’s objections, State Prosecutor Lawyer Ahmed G M Bockarie requested the judge to proceed with the case, citing procedural rules. However, Justice Adrian Fisher ruled that the charges be put to the accused and instructed the prosecution to choose which indictment to pursue.

After the ruling, the second indictment was read and put to the accused, prompting a bail application from Defense Counsel Rowland Wright, which was ultimately refused by the court.

The trial was adjourned to March 26, 2024, with Ikubolaje Nicole remanded in prison custody.