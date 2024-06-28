Father pleads guilty to penetrating daughter

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Sinneh Suma has on Monday 24 June, 2024 been sentence to a jail term of thirty years imprisonment by Justice Aiah Simeon Alieu after pleading guilty before the court of penetrating his biological daughter who is thirteen year old.

The convict was standing trial on two count charges of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the sexual offences Act of 2012 and engaging in an act of sexual penetration with his biological daughter contrary to law.

The indictment states that the accused on diverse dates, between 1st January to 14th September 2023 in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges when read and explain to him.

In his voluntary caution statement, the convict pleaded guilty to the offences and said that the victim is his biological daughter and she is thirteen years-old.

He further stated in his testament that on a regular basis he usually take the victim to the farm and sexually penetrates her.

The convict further explains that he is a father and he has three (3) kids whom are all girls.

Justice Allieu In his ruling said such act is immoral.

He therefore sentenced him to a jail term of 34 year imprisonment.