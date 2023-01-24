European Union Delegation pays courtesy call to Stats SL

A delegation from the European Union (EU) has paid a courtesy call on the leadership and management of Stats SL to understand the National Statistical System and the role of Stats SL in producing, validating and disseminating statistics which can guide public policies.

Welcoming the delegates, the Statistician General and CEO of Stats SL, Prof. Osman Sankoh said that he is pleased to host such a meeting with the delegates and hoped for a better collaboration with the EU family for not only Stats SL but the Country as a whole.

In establishing the basis for the courtesy call, Le Mounier Xavier, who headed the delegation, said that they are interested in the institution’s contribution to the National Statistical System and how they are able to impact policies at the macro level.

He furthered that they are also interested in data management and how Stats SL had been able to deliver on its timelines successfully when conducting surveys, the type of surveys usually conducted and the challenges faced. He also indicated the need to understand how the institution has been able to managed large scale surveys and censuses and how the transformation from a paper based system of data collection to a modern ICT infrastructure based system of Computer Assisted

Personal Interview (CAPI), that supports primary and administrative data collection from both the field and other MDAs, has led to the success of routine statistical activities with timely delivery of quality statistical data.

In his presentation, the Statistician General and CEO, Professor Osman Sankoh (Mallam O), said that national priorities precipitated by the need to have readily available data is what underpins the basis of Stats SL’s work.

He made mention that some of these national priorities range from Education, Health, Water, Energy, Agriculture, The Economy, Corruption and Security. He indicated that most of these priorities are spelt out in the Medium Term National Development Plan with strategic objectives and targets.

He continued that the institution has been able to expand on its range and coverage for surveys and censuses through the help of digital means including the 2021 Mid Term Population and Housing Census which has led to high quality data collection with superior monitoring through GPS coordinates to monitor the performance of every enumerator involved in the data collection process for better service delivery.

Prof Sankoh also stressed the National Statistical System (NSS) and the coordinating mechanism it has established at the national level, collaborating with MDAs, Local Councils, NGOs/ CSOs, private firms, schools, colleges and universities.

On their side, the EU delegates, including lead, Le Mounier Xavier, Bertrand Philippe and Maurice Philip, thanked the SG for a wonderful presentation which he said was very enlightening. They said they looked forward to working and strengthening further relationship with Stats SL.

Deputy Statistician General, Andrew Bob Johnny, in response to questions posed in line with administrative data, clarified Stats SL’s role in the collection of administrative data and how such is effected through efficient and effective cooperation with stakeholders in the data business.

Other Directors present at the meeting including Director of Data Science, Theophilus Blaudfaust, Director, Demographic, Health, Social and Gender Statistics, Sonnia-Magba Bu-Buakei Jabbi, Director, National Accounts and Economic Statistics, Mwaluma Andrew Bryma Gegbe, Director, Operations Dr Mohamed PM Korjie, Director, National Statistical Systems, Francis Tommy and Director, Communications and Public Relations, Samuel Ansumana also chimed in on how their divisions have enhanced the institution’s work over their years in generating credible data for national development.