Driver granted 50m bail for alleged fraud

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Alimamy Sesay, a driver made his first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown and he was granted bail.

The accused person was standing trial on a count charge of fraudulent conversion, contrary to Section of 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023, at the Shell Lorry Park, Kissy in Freetown, fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit certain property,fifteen pieces of three inches P.E complin pipes valued fifteen thousand Leones (15,000),entrusted to him by Alex Ikechukwe for the purpose of delivery.

When the charge was read and explained to him by the court registrar, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The prosecutor,Sergeant 9939 Mohamed Lahai sought for a short adjournment date for him to bring in his witness to testify in court.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba granted the accused person bail in the sum of fifty thousand New Leones, with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties should be resident in the Western Area and should produce valid identity card depicting his or her address in Freetown.

He said the bail should be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

The matter adjourned to the 25th July 2023 for further hearing.