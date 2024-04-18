“Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah: A Lifetime of Philanthropy and Service”

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. From overcoming homelessness with her four sons in Atlanta to becoming a beacon of hope for marginalized communities, her dedication to service and philanthropy has earned her widespread recognition.

Recently honored with the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service and Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Sillah has spent over two decades uplifting the lives of homeless women and children in Atlanta and beyond. Her initiatives include organizing hygiene supply charities, mobilizing resources for homeless women, and providing school supplies to vulnerable children. She also actively empowers women in Sierra Leone through her WIMI Women’s Program.

As the CEO/Founder of People’s Foundation for Humanity Development in Atlanta and Sierra Leone, Dr. Sillah’s impact extends across borders. She has spearheaded projects such as installing water, sanitation, and solar infrastructure.

With a remarkable academic background and 19 years as a professor, Dr. Sillah’s contributions to education are profound. Her story of resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment serves as an inspiration worldwide.

Support Dr. Sillah’s mission by attending the 1st Annual Fundraising Dinner for Destiny Christian Academy on June 29th, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, or by sponsoring a child at destinychristianafrica.org.

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah receiving the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service and Lifetime Achievement Award with a Gold Medal – April 13th. 2024

Dr. Sillah and her American partners constructed an elementary school in November, 2000 – Destiny Christian Academy, providing education to 600 unschooled children in Moseilolo and 9 surrounding villages of Moyamba District, Sierra Leone