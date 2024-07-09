Concord Times ace reporters bag MRCG awards

By Ishmael Dumbuya

Concord Times senior reporter, Alhaji Haruna Sani came 2nd in this year’s second and final edition of the Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRCG) Inclusive and Anti- conflict Award held at the 50/50 Group’s Hall on Tower Hill in Freetown.

Two reporters from Concord Times, Sani and Alfred Koroma along with four from other media outlets made it to the final stage of the competition which took place on the 2nd July, 2024.

Kemoh Cham from Mano Reporters emerged winner of the top prize for his publication on Mining/Civil war.

The award is part of a European Union funded initiative: “Engaging Media and Minorities to Act for Peacebuilding (EMMAP)” project, which seeks to raise public awareness on the interconnections between conflict, migration, climate change and minority exclusion.

The annual journalism competition, organized by the MRCG Sierra Leone and the Minority Rights Group International (MRGI), recognizes excellence in journalism that is focused on promoting reporting on minority issues and conflict prevention.

In his opening remarks, the National Coordinator, MRCG, Dr Francis Sowa stated that the awards were geared towards capacitating and building the potentials of media practitioners in the country.

Dr. Sowa went on to state that the awards have the potential to reinforce one of the key mandates of both the independent Media Commission (IMC) and the umbrella Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), which is to motivate and develop the capacity of media practitioners in the country.

Alhaji Manika Kamara, Secretary General, Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), reiterated that one of the central functions of SLAJ as well as the IMC is to ensure that they develop the capacity of media practitioners in the country.

One of the media experts who served as judges in the competition, Joshua Nicol, shed light on how the shortlisting was done.

He indicated that the entries were adjudged using five criteria: Originality of story and issues addressed, uniqueness of topics explored and depth to which the authors delved into the relevant issues.

He also cited the investigative effort put into the work, the impact of the story, the authentic representation of genuine voices and voices of lived experiences and a strong call to action.