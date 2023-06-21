CARL provides legal services to 50 alleged June 13 protesters

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The Center for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL) has opted to provide free legal services for 50 people that were arrested on June 13 for alleged unlawful assembly and disorderly behaviour.

CARL-SL made the confirmation through a press release in which it stated that the individuals that are currently detained at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Freetown for further investigations, were arrested in the eastern part of Freetown.

The Sierra Leone Police on Tuesday, June 13, confirmed that they arrested at least 50 youth, including one female, at various locations in the eastern part of Freetown for alleged unlawful assembly, disorderly behaviour, throwing of missiles and breaking.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested in various locations including at Grassfield, Wellington, Congo Wata, and Portee in Freetown.

“CARL-SL is currently providing legal aid services to persons who come in conflict with the law due to their participation in election-related activities. Following reports about the arrests, lawyers hired by CARL-SL appeared at the police stations to support the suspects with information about procedures and their rights under the law,” they stated in a press release.

They stated that the lawyers had a brief interaction with each of the suspects before officially indicating to the police that they would be representing the suspects in the course of police investigations and the lawyers were present when statements were obtained from some of the suspects.

They further stated that it was suspected that six of those arrested included minors, but those children have been transferred to the Family Support Unit for age verification procedures, noting that CARL-SL will continue to provide legal services to the suspects throughout the investigation.