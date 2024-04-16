Bumper Le100,000 weekly harvest for betPawa customers



Launched in Sierra Leone in March, 2024, betPawa has braced up to reward customers with Le100,000 each per week in a new campaign dubbed ‘The Odds Must Be Crazy.’

Under the new campaign, both the customer with the BIGGEST winning odds and the one whose winning betslip has the most legs will be awarded Le100,000 each week.

The consumer promotion, according to the company, comes amid betPawa’s ‘The Odds Must Be Crazy’ proposition which gives players boosted odds on major football leagues.

The Le100,000 Weekly Harvest will run until May 19th, with Le1Million in prizes to be won over the five weeks.

betPawa was launched in Sierra Leone last month, making it the 12th market for the African betting brand.

The company is on a mission to make betting friendly where one can stake as little as Le0.01 on an easy-to-use platform.

“We want to show our Sierra Leone customers why people throughout Africa know betPawa as the home of BIG winners,” said betPawa country Marketing Manager Joseph Badu.

betPawa is a mobile sports betting brand, owned by Mchezo Limited. It operates across 12 countries in Africa. betPawa is on a mission to make betting friendly, by providing 24-hour customer support, a user-friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes and guaranteed payments.