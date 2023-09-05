Bio reiterates commitment to good governance, press freedom

President Julius Maada Bio today reiterated his commitment to the Constitutional Review Process, which commenced today, met the journalists’ association on post-repeal engagements and hosted the All Political Parties’ Association, APPA, to discussions around sustained political inclusion.

Five years after the report on the last review process of the 1991 Constitution was submitted, President Bio’s government released the long-awaited White Paper on the review in January 2022, reinforcing his commitment to constitutional rule and multiparty democracy.

“The 1991 Constitution marked the transition from one-party dictatorship under the 1978 Constitution to a multiparty democracy. 22 years later His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is demonstrating an unprecedented and unrivalled commitment to the review process,” said Press Secretary Solomon Jamiru, immediately after their meetings with the national executive of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists and APPA.

“These commitments will undoubtedly deepen the protection around civil and political liberties, strengthen the judiciary, improve the dispensation of justice and ensure that the governance climate works for and on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone,” he said.

The leadership of APPA endorsed the reelection of the President and proposed ways they could all work on the government’s plans to engage all political party stakeholders in the interest of peace, national cohesion and development.

The courtesy call, by SLAJ, comes on the back of the President’s demonstration of commitment by repealing Part 5 of the 1965 Public Order Act, which criminalised libel, and they also recognised his abiding commitment to Press Freedom and a Champion of Press Freedom.