Beach Volleyball: Salone duo shine again in Zone II

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone female beach volleyball pair, Maria G. Fofanah and Binta Bah continue to outshine others in the West African Zonal Beach Volleyball championship.

Having registered success in Gambia in 2022, the duo also won the West Africa Regional Beach Volleyball Championships this year defeating Guinea Bissau to become champions in the female category.

A total of five countries with both male and female teams participated in the regional tournament.

While the female championship was clinched by Sierra Leone’s female team, The Gambian team were crowned champions in the male category.