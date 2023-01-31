AG Koroma elected president of Handball Association

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Administrative Secretary of the National Olympics Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) and the former Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Handball Association, Alie Gibrill Koroma aka AG Koroma, has been elected president of the Sierra Leone Handball Association.

AG Koroma overcome the tussle and hardens till polling days as he was duly elected over the weekend to run the association for the next four years.

Koroma who was seen as the favourites going to the polls did not disappoint as he secured 26 votes out of 27 with one vote being void.

Speaking after his election, Koroma urged all parties to join the campaign to take handball to the next level and stretch out his hands for support from all quarters within and outside the Association.

He said: “All of us should now be seen working with the new President to change the face of handball, we will try to ensure our goals be achieved and see the new handball face in Sierra Leone.”

Other members elected include; Teddy Campbell (Vice President), Aminata Turay (Womens Representative), Hassan Munu (Treasurer), Mohamed GB Corgay, who defeated Anabi Yusuf Kamara for the position of Secretary General while Idriss Okeh Conteh was elected as Assistant Secretary General. Cynthia Gibson and Christopher Femi Cole were elected Ex-co and Public Relations Officer respectively.

Last Saturday’s elections brought an end to Dr. Patrick Coker’s long regime as President of the Sierra Leone Handball Association