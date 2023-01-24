Azalea Sorority supports Aberdeen Women Centre

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Senior Sisters of the Azalea Sorority, have on Thursday, January 19, presented a physical cash of NeLe15,000 to the Management of the Aberdeen Women City (AWC).

The donation, which was similarly made last year, is to support the hospital as it goes about administering quality care to patients. It is also a part of the proceeds generated from the Sorority’s 2022 garden Fete and Ball Fundraising event.

This year, the presentation ceremony took place in the compound of AWC, where it attracted the attention of Senior Sisters of Azalea Sorority, together with some officials of the Center.

Making the Presentation, the Secretary General of the Senior Sisters of Azalea, Madam Theriyeh Koroma Nenneh, said what they were doing at the Centre was a continuation of the support they have been providing as an organization to the AWC and other places.

She said as a result of their fundraising ceremony, they were able to raise such amount of money, in order to support the Centre to undertake some of its obligations.

The AWC is very instrumental in the country by providing free medical support to pregnant women and fistula patients.

President of the Senior Sisters of Azalea Sorority, Madam Augusta Peter- Kamara said the organization was founded at Fourah Bay College some 35 years ago to primarily help groom its female membership with ideas of self-worth, tools to build their self-esteem and guide them to unearthing their fullest potentials.

She said the organisation consists of both current (Present Azals) and past members (Senior Sisters).

The impact of the sisterhood is felt across all spectrum of society through its members who have established themselves as role models and partners of development.

Madam Peter- Kamara disclosed that they will continue to help with the little they’re having as an organization, so that other people will also benefit from them.

“Azalea is a fulfillment of the society we want to see where women come together and make each other’s growth their responsibility no matter the status or background,” she said.

Receiving the money, the Country Director of Aberdeen Women Centre, Rebecca Larssoh, thanked the Senior Sisters of Azalea Sorority for the support, which she said will go a long way.