APC requests extension of time to complete lower level elections

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The All People’s Congress (APC) Party has through the Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) and the Transitional Interim Independent Elections Management Committee (TIIMEC), requested that Justice Adrian Fisher extends the time he ordered in his judgment for them to complete the lower level elections.

According to ITGC and TIIMEC, the request was made following a meeting held sometime last week between members of the ITGC and TIIMEC at the All People’s Congress (APC) Party’s Headquarters and witnessed by the Executive Secretary of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion.

According the Chairman of ITGC, during the said meeting he advised that as a result of the Ruling of the Political Parties Regulation Commission dated the 9 day of January, 2023 in relation to petitions of the ward elections, that adjustments had to be made to the electoral calendar which would result in TIIEMC conducting some of the lower level elections beyond the court stipulated conclusion date of 19 January, 2023.

“Accordingly, I had further advised ITGC that a court order for an extension of time to complete the lower level elections would have to be obtained,” Chairman, ITGC stated.

The ITGC and TIIMEC noted that the revised electoral calendar affects the National Delegates Convention which they had proposed could be rescheduled to anytime between 3rd February, 2023 -12 February, 2023.

“Necessary action from ITGC to ensure a timely variance of the Order of the High Court through an extension of time is hereby solicited.”