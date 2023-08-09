APC MP: Hundreds of  our supporters incarcerated after election

By Ishmael Dumbuya

All People’s Congress (APC) Member of Parliament, Hon. Abdul Kargbo has claimed that after the June 24th elections in the country, hundreds of APC supporters were taken to prison and still detained, with a lot of houses belonging to their supporters vandalized.

According to Hon. Kargbo, the elections were marred with fraud and unfairness and that it has the propensity of undermining the democratic values and will not set good precedent for governments on the waiting.

He stated that the entire electioneering process was stage-managed from the onset hence it outcome didn’t reflect the will of the people.

He noted that that in a democracy people should have confidence in institutions and should know that the outcomes of elections results should reflect their wishes.

He said that the APC is always open to dialogue, indicating that dialogue is key to highlighting some critical concerns of the party.

He said the APC will not sweep their concerns under the carpet all in the name of Sierra Leone, and if they do, the people’s confidence will be eroded, and the ECSL won’t take them serious.