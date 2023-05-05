Africell awards NLe.50, 000 to winner of ‘Ramadan Hut Show’

By Ishmael Dumbuya

One of Sierra Leone’s leading telecommunication companies, Africell, has on May 3rd, awarded the sum of Fifty Thousand Leones (50,000) to the winner of the Ramadan Hut Show.

The 14-year-old winner, Bryan Decker Jnr. expressed delight during the award ceremony, adding that he never believed in the show as there are a lot of scammers all over the place who are determined to exploit and defraud people.

He added that his parents helped him won the award as they regularly buy him megabytes in order to participate in the show. He went on to state that the money he just won will be used in his pursuit of education

Explaining the model of the Ramadan show, one of the anchors of the show, Abdulai Jalloh aka Tamba B narrated to pressmen that Africell Mobile Company believes in supporting the people of Sierra Leone by bringing exciting programs that are beneficial to its subscribers.

He added that in this year’s Ramadan show Management of Africell Mobile Company decided to bring the show as a form of giving back to Sierra Leoneans across the country; especially those that were fasting in this Holy Month of Ramadan, noting that Bryan Jnr. is the only lucky winner from Freetown.

Tamba B. explained further that Africell Mobile Company is not only promoting their value-added services in the country, but that they are also bringing innovative promotions to their lovely subscribers by giving them the opportunity to become millionaires and also win other attractive prizes in the Ramadan Show.

Tamba B. stated further that only Africell subscribers will have the opportunity to be part of the show and stand a chance of winning millions of Leones daily in the ‘Ramadan DI Hut Show’ by calling or sending a blank SMS to 777 which costs 65 cent and will be refunded back in the form of On-Net credit valid for 24hrs.

Tamba B concluded by encouraging their lovely subscribers to participate in the show and stand a chance of winning attractive prizes, emphasizing that, the show has been highly praised for its level of transparency and fairness.

He further stated that any subscriber that recharges NLe. 2 via Afrimoney automatically get 3 chances in the show.

He also called on those that don’t have Afrimoney accounts to do so now and grab the opportunity of winning smart prizes in the show.

The father of the winner, Bryan Decker Snr. stated that he was elated at the winning of his son, noting that the money won will be utilized in his son’s educational pursuit.

He added that his son (the winner) has always been demanding money from him in order to purchase megabytes not knowing that he will one day win 50,000 Nle.

The Africell Ramadan Hut Show is a show conducted by Africell in every Ramadan wherein subscribers can win whooping amount of money if they are lucky. The award attracted pressmen from different media houses.