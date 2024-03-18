Accused granted bail for housebreaking and larceny

By Elizabeth Kamara

Murray Ibrahim Bangura, aged 19, appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, facing trial on a single count charge of housebreaking and larceny, as stipulated under section 26(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The alleged offense occurred on January 18, 2024, at No.41 Hagan Street, Freetown, in the western area of Sierra Leone. It is reported that Bangura, with intent to steal, unlawfully entered the dwelling house of Alice Koroma, from which he purportedly stole a black Samsung Galaxy (K-2) Android phone valued at Eight hundred New Leones (Nle800.00) and a sum of nine hundred New Leones (Nle900.00) in cash, amounting to a total of one thousand seven hundred New Leones (Nle1,700.00), property of Alice Koroma.

Testifying as a witness, Police Detective Constable 13957 Bangura from the Eastern Police Station, recalled the events surrounding the case. He stated that upon receiving the report from Alice Koroma on January 19, 2024, he and his colleague, Detective Police Constable 8546 Conteh J, proceeded to investigate.

They found a keylock at the scene, which was photographed using Bangura’s Tecno Pop 4 Android phone. Subsequently, the keylock was collected as evidence.

Further investigation led to the questioning of the accused, who reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation conducted in Krio. On January 24,

Bangura and his colleague charged the accused with larceny after obtaining his statement, which was signed with his right thumbprint.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura granted bail to the accused and adjourned the case to March 22, 2024, for further proceedings.