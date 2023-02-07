50\50 Group ushers in new executive

By Ishmael Dumbuya

50/50 Group S/L has on Friday 3rd January 2023 elected new executive that will steer the affairs of the organization for another three years. The election was conducted in their Biennial General Meeting at the organization’s headquarters, Tower Hill in Freetown.

In her victory statement, the president elect, Dr. Fredline Mcormack-Hale, thanked and appreciated the past presidents and executives for voting her as the president of the organization. She added that the 50/50 Group has over 20 years’ experience in empowering women to participate in politics and other decision making positions through training and advocacy in order to achieve gender parity.

She went on to disclosed that even though there are challenges within the organization, but she will do all she could in order to address some of those challenges.

The outgone president of the organization, Haja Alima Abdullah welcomed the president and the new executive.

She however admonished the new executive on the challenges lying ahead, noting that the new president must ensure that there is unity within members of the organization, and should be hell bent on promoting the rights of women across the country.

She further stated that the new executive should ensure that women should be empowered and creates the platform wherein women can participate in politics and other decision making positions.

The Project Lead and former president, Dr. Aisha Fofana Ibrahim, started that they have started the journey of empowering women since 2001, and since then they have made a lot of successes’ in ensuring that there is gender parity in the country, citing the just enacted Gender Empowerment Act. She encouraged the new executive to live up to their expectation and continue to push the agenda of the agenda forward.

Among the newly elected executive are; Ms. Valnora Edwin, Vice President, Pleasant Marian Kargbo, Secretary, Social Secretary Lena Thompson and a host of others.