3 jailed for allegedly killing First Lady’s personal bodyguard

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 has on Monday, 27th March,2023, remanded Mohamed Samura and two others for allegedly killing First Lady Madam Fatima Bio’s close protection officer, Samuel Kargbo.

The accused persons, Mohamed Samura, Mohamed Lamin Dumbuya and Hordy Momodu Evelyn Jabbie appeared before the court on two count offences of conspiracy and murder contrary to law.

It was alleged that, on Monday, 27th February, 2023, at Woodland Estate in Freetown, the accused conspired with other persons unknown and murdered Samuel Abu Bakar Kargbo, alias Wanie.

When the matter was mentioned, no plea was taken.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S.Mansaray sought a short adjourned date, stating that he didn’t have proper conference with his witness.

Lead Defense Counsel, Roland Nylendei, appealed with the Bench for speedy trial and Magistrate Ngegba noted that he had taken records of his appeal.

According to Police report, one Desmond Johnson of No.12 Boyle Lane, Off Banana Water, Murray Town, reported that on the aforesaid date at 2:00hours, at Old Signal Hill Road in Freetown, the victim Samuel Kargbo, attached to First Lady Madam Fatima Bio, as a protection officer, was found lying dead in a pool of blood and was taken to the 34 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 3rd April, 2023.