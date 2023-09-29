Tug of War, Mas-Wrestling, Kabadi Associations Officially Launched in Sierra Leone

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Sierra Leone Tug of War Association, Sierra Leone Mas-Wrestling Association and the Sierra Leone Kabadi Association, had an official launch to publicly introduce the three sports to the people of this country, on Sunday September 24 2023 at the Kallon car park, Aberdeen beach in Freetown.

Since the establishment of the Kabadi association over some years ago, the sport has been gaining in recognition whilst the Tug of War and Mas-Wrestling associations are new sports that will attract the youth and also keep them engaged.

The well-attended launching and demonstration programme which was chaired by Alexander Thullah aka African teacher was graced by a host of personalities from the Sports Ministry, the National Sports Authority (NSA), Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, Sierra Leone Police and Presidents of Sports Associations including Mohamed Abdul Turay, President of Sierra Leone Aquatics, President of Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association, Oness Johnson, Chief Shamsu Mustapha- President Sierra Leone Badminton Association, SLAJ’s Secretary General Alhaji Manika Kamara and also former Leone Stars Team Manager Christian Dauda, who is the Chairman of Brookfields United SC.

The official launching of the three associations was done by the Director of Sports, Haroun Korjie on behalf of the sports minister who was absent because of other official functions.

Statements were also made by the President of Mas-Wrestling Association, Noel K. Horton, Kerifa Thoronka, the Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Tug of War association, Steven Keifala, the Director of Participation and Sustainable Sports at the NSA, Momodu Alpha from the Ministry of Sports, SWASAL’s President Sahr Morris Jnr, Major Kanu of RSLAF and the Chairman’s Sierra Leone Police Sports Committee Dauda Solomon Conteh.

The three in one launching programme was climaxed by the demonstration of athletes from the various associations and the presentation of certificates to the deserving athletes that will be representing the country in international competitions.

Meanwhile, the Tug of War Association will represent Sierra Leone in the World Championship 2023 slated for Ireland from 18th to 20th November, while the Mas-Wrestling Association will also compete in the World Championship in the USA, from 2nd to 5th November and also the Kabadi Association will participate in India late December.