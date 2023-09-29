Cricket: Sierra Leone to open West Africa Trophy campaign against Ghana

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone cricket team will start their West Africa trophy campaign against rivals Ghana on Wednesday, October 4 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Four Nations T20 tournament will see hosts, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Rwanda all battle in a T20 format with all teams playing against each other twice before getting the two finalists and a bottle for third place.

After taking on Ghana, Sierra Leone will then take on host Nigeria the following day in the early kick-off before battling against Rwanda on October 6.

The team will again go face-to-face with Ghana on the 7th of October and Nigeria on the 8th.

All four teams will take a day’s rest before playing in their next set of matches. An all-West Africa tie between Nigeria and Ghana on 10th October will restart the tournament while Sierra Leone will engage Rwanda in the other fixture of the day.

Next up for Sierra Leone will be Nigeria just after the doubleheader with Rwanda before another day rest to climax their final round-robin clashes with Ghana and Sierra Leone and Rwanda and Nigeria to decide who progressed to the finals and the two that will battle for their place finish.