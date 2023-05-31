SLFA reveals date for ordinary congress

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has announced 5th July 2023 as the official date for the much talked about and long overdue ordinary congress.

Despite not naming the host region or venue, the SLFA in a presser announced the said congress date which was well received by its stakeholders.

“Sierra Leone Football Association would like to announce to the public especially members of the football family that this year’s Ordinary Congress has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday 5th July 2023,” the Football Association statement reads.

The SLFA Ordinary Congress has always been an assembly that should be staged yearly as per the FA’s mandate and it is the assembly responsible to approve the FA’s annual budgets and also look into previous expenditures.

The ordinary congress also has the power to approve members of standing committees including the Ethics, Appeals and Electoral Committees.