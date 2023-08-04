Civil servant, co-accused granted Nle500m bail each for alleged land fraud 

By Blessing C. Cole

51-year old Mohamed Issa Jalloh, a businessman and 47-year-old Idrissa Koroma, a civil servant working for the Ministry of Lands, were on Thursday, 27th July granted Nle 500, 000 bail by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown for alleged land fraud.

The accused persons made their second appearance before the court on three counts of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences and causing money to be paid by false pretence contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged that the accused persons on a date between 1st January to 15th March 2023 in Freetown, with intent to defraud, conspired with other persons unknown and defrauded Abubakar Jalloh the Sum of 100,000 United States Dollars, equivalent to two million, three hundred thousand new Leones (2, 300, 000, 00), with the pretext that they had two and half town lot of land at Main Motor Road, Wilberforce in Freetown, for sale, knowing same to be false.

It was further alleged that the accused persons at the same place and date, obtained the said amount from Abubakar Jalloh through the second accused by falsely pretending that they had the said land for sale, knowing same to be false.

The second accused persons on the same date and place unlawfully caused money to be paid by Abubakar Jalloh for the said land, knowing same to be false.

Testifying in court, the complainant, Abu Bakarr Jalloh, identified himself as a businessman and recognised the accused persons.

The witness recalled on the date in question when the 2nd accused working at Ministry of Lands called and informed him about a certain piece of land and a house at Wilberforce for sale.

He said after the information, he and the 2nd accused went to the said land and upon arrival the 2nd accused showed him the said land.

He said he expressed interest in the land opted to buy it.

The witness said he inquired about the owner of the said land and that the accused told him that the land belongs to one Metzger.

He said the accused he showed him the conveyance and that after some time they went into negotiation for the said land.

The witness testified they made a payment plan through Rokel Commercial Bank into the account of the 2nd accused and that he paid the sum of one hundred thousand United States Dollars through instalment.

At this juncture, the prosecutor sought for an adjournment for her to tender some documents in court. However, defense counsel, A. A Mansaray renewed his previous bail application on behalf of the accused persons. The matter was prosecuted by Danilla Willington and the matter adjourned to the 3rd August 2023.