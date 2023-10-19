Businessman in court for alleged fraud

By Blessing C. Cole

One Mohamed Bangura, a businessman, has appeared before Magistrate Josephine Boima Hengah of Ross Road Court No. 2 for allegedly defrauding Isatu Morlai Mansaray and two others, thousands of Leones, pretending that he would offer them online studies, knowning same to be false.

The accused was charged with three counts of causing money to be paid and other related offences contrary to law.

It was alleged that the accused, on Thursday 24th August 2023 at Calaba Town, in Freetown, obtained thousands of Leones from the complainants, pretending that he would facilitate studies for them online.

While testifying in court, the prosecution witness, Isatu Morlai Mansaray said she recognised the accused through one of her relatives, Kadija, and recalled the date in question. She added that on the day in question, she was on Fourah Bay College campus.

At that stage, the police prosecutor, Constable 14865 Agnes E. Bona sought for an adjournment for her to have proper conference with her witness, which was granted.

Defence counsel, Y. Sankoh applied for bail on behalf of the accused, citing Section 78(2) and (3) of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965.

Lawyer Sankoh assured that his client had reliable sureties, willing and ready to enter into his recognizance, adding that his client would not pose any flight risk and would always avail himself in court as and when needed by the court.

He said the accused would not interfere with prosecution witnesses as there was no affidavit in opposition opposing bail.

In his response, Magistrate Hengah granted the accused bail in the sum of three thousand Leones (NLe3,000) with one surety in like sum, stating that the surety should reside in Freetown and the bail bond should be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to 23rd for the witness to continue her testimony in court.