 Accused incarcerated for alleged murder

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Mohamed Jakitay made his fourth appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for alleged murder of Ibrahim Jakitay and he was remanded to the Male Correctional Centre.

The accused person is standing trial on a count charge to wit murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police alleged that on the 28th July 2023, at Kellie Farm, Malambay Village, Waterloo in Freetown, with intent, the accused murdered one Ibrahim Jakitay, his cousin.

Police prosecutor, Sellu TAP led in a witness to testify in court to form part of the court record and evidences.

Mohamed Jakitay, a pupil, recognised the accused person standing in the dock as his cousin and the deceased as his brother.

He also recalled on the 27th July 2023 when he was sitting outside where the accused and the now deceased met him and informed him that he and the accused were going out for a party.

He further said that the deceased gave him ten Leones and the two of them left for the party.

He narrated that he waited for them to return home, but didn’t see them, so he went to bed.

He said on the next day he heard the news that his brother was dead.

The defense counsel sought for a short adjournment date for him to cross examine the witness.

The matter was adjournment to the 24th October 2023 for further hearing.