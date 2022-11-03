Kei Kamara’s CF Montréal clinches MLS playoff berth 

By Sahr Morris Jnr

A late goal from Zachary Brault-Guillard helped Kei Kamara and his CF Montreal complete a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew to secure a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday.

The former Leone Stars forward was not on the score-sheet but helped his side get back into the match after going down 2-0 as the Crew received their first red card of the season, after a video review, when Diaz was sent off for kicking Kei Kamara in the leg.

After Friday night’s draw, game, CF Montréal players gathered in front of one of the nets as Neil Diamond’s song Sweet Caroline blared over the speakers and they sang and danced with the fans.

It was Kei Kamara who started playing Sweet Caroline in the locker room after victories this season and now it has become like a theme song for the team.

“We hope so,” Kamara said. “We’ve been doing that most of the year, really. That’s it … it shows how we celebrate together. We win together, we lose together.”

