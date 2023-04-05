Defense closes case in Mayor Aki-sawyerr’s matter 

By Jeneba A.Conteh

The Lead defense counsel, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara,in the alleged obstruction matter against Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, on Monday, 3rd April, 2023, before Magistrate Mark Ngeba, closed his defense in favour of the accused.

The accused, Aki Sawyerr, has been under trial before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for the offence of obstruction of police duty and disorderly behavior.

Shortly after the matter was mentioned, Lead Defense Counsel, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, informed the court that they as defense, had closed their case, noting that they relied on the evidence they have presented before the court.

Lawyer Kamara pleaded with the Magistrate for a-three-week adjournment for him to submit a written no case submission.