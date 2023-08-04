Alleged muting: Senior military personnel arrested

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Brima Jah, who doubles as Director of Operations, has on Monday, 31st July, informed journalists about the arrest of several senior military personnel suspected of allegedly working to undermine the peace of the country.

He couldn’t either disclose the names of the personnel or the number of arrest made.

While reading the release to pressmen, Brima Jah said the security sector had been following intelligence regarding the activities of certain individuals, including senior military officers, working to undermine the peace and tranquility of the state and unleash violence on peaceful citizens.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that these individuals planned to use purported peaceful protests between 7th to 10th August 2023, as a guise to unleash violent attacks against state institutions and peaceful citizens. The security sector notes with dismay, that despite continued efforts to consolidate our hard won peace and democratic gains, there are individuals at home and abroad that continue to undertake actions meant to derail the peace and tranquility of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, AIG Brima Jah assured the public that the country remains peaceful and that the situation is fully under control.

He urged everyone to remain calm and go about their normal businesses and further encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

It could be recalled that in August 2022, violent protests and riots broke out in the country. The protests were triggered by the nation’s cost of living crisis and twenty-seven civilians and six police officers lost their lives in the protests.