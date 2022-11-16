APC-ITGC appoints 24-man committee to run lower level elections

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Hon. Abdul Kargbo, Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Interim Transitional Governance Committee (ITGC) of the All Peoples Congress Party (APC) has in a press release, informed members and supporters of the APC that the ITGC has accordingly appointed the twenty-four members of the Transitional Interim Independent Electoral Management Committee (TIEMC) to oversee the conduct of the lower-level elections.

Following the ITGC press conference and press statement dated November 11, 2022, the ITGC issued a 24 hour ultimatum to Alfred Peter Conteh that he should submit the ten-member ‘Alfred Peter Conteh’ component of the TIIEMC for the conduct of the Lower Level elections.

The Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) also directed the ITGC to submit the two members ‘Alfred Peter Conteh’s’ component of the District Registration Teams for the verification and registration of new members.

On the 28th of April this year, Justice Fisher, presiding in a matter brought against the party and its National Officers by Alfred Peter Conteh, delivered his judgment in same. In the said judgment, Justice Fisher inter alia created a 21-man committee known as the ITGC with a mandate to superintend over the party till its regular organ are constituted.

The ITGC was also mandated to appoint a 24-man committee who should be charged with the responsibility to conduct lower level elections. But creation of the 24-man committee is long overdue because the ITGC has fostered a sharp divide between the 21-man committee.

In its latest press release issued yesterday, 15th November, the ITG informed the general membership of the All Peoples Congress Party, and the general public that 24 hours have elapsed, and that Alfred Peter Conteh had failed to comply with the ultimatum.

“Pursuant to Paragraph 90(10) (6) of the Judgement of Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher J. dated 28th April 2022, fourteen (14) of twenty-one (21) ITGC members have accordingly appointed the twenty-four (24) members of the Transitional Interim Independent Electoral Management Committee (TIIEMC). The Chairman of the PPRC and that of the TIIEMC have been duly informed”.