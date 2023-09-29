Africell presents eighth TVS motorbike to subscriber

Sierra Leone’s magnificent, efficient and people’s centered communication company, Africell, through its mega promo, a promotion that increases cumulative chances to win cars, motorbikes or Afrimoney cash rewards by recharging daily, has on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 awarded a subscriber with a TVS motorbike at their headquarters at Wilberforce in Freetown.

Abdul Aziz Kamara, Africell’s Media person, said the promotion with a timeframe of six months that started on 31st July, 2023, and that would end in January 2024 has prizes, such as six brand new cars, 24 TVS motorbikes and thousands of other cash prizes amounting to more than five billion old Leones.

Aziz intimated that the promotion is another opportunity for Africell to tell their subscribers that they always have them at heart in terms of offering them opportunities to enhance their standards of living. He assured that, come Sunday, a brand new car, Suzuki, would be won by another subscriber.

From his side, Tamba Bee said the promotion is a life transformative one, and that Africell is not only promoting their value-added services in the country but are also offering innovative promotions to their lovely subscribers by giving them the opportunity to become car owners and as well win other attractive prizes during the promotion. He therefore encouraged other subscribers to keep recharging, for there are more opportunities for them.

Nancy L. Toure, Events and Sponsorship Manager for Africell, informed as a company they believe in giving out the best when it comes to mobile services and also give out when it comes to rolling out their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in order to share with their subscribes out of the little profits they are making. She handed over the key to the bike and its particulars to the winner.

Bisodu Pratt, an auto-electrician and winner of the TVS motorbike, expressed gratitude to Africell for awarding him that. He said that would serve as a face lift to his child’s higher education, which he had thought about how to sponsor. On the use of the bike, he said he would discuss it with the wife.

He explained that he never believed that he had won until that day when he was given the key to the motorbike. He revealed that the process is transparent and therefore called on others to keep on the subscription to the promo until they win.