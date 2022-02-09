Zainab Sheriff’s song ‘𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐞 𝐍𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫’ reaches 1million views on Youtube

Zainab Sheriff, a female Sierra Leone is the first Sierra Leonean artist to clock one million view on YouTube on her Song ‘Mamie na power.’

The singer hits one million views on YouTube after four years.

Zainab Sheriff is a fashion, model, and a singer that was born on July 22nd 1985, in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

The CEO of ZedZee Multimedia and Host of the ‘Big Sister Salone’ reality TV show, is married to a Turks based in Istanbul.

Zainab Sheriff over the years has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She represented Sierra Leone in the big Brother Africa in 2015.