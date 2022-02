Zainab Sheriff’s song ‘𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐞 𝐍𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫’ reaches 1million views on Youtube

Zainab Sheriff, a female Sierra Leone is the first Sierra Leonean artist to clock one million view on YouTube on her Song โ€˜Mamie na power.โ€™

The singer hits one million views on YouTube after four years.

Zainab Sheriff is a fashion, model, and a singer that was born on July 22nd 1985, in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

The CEO of ZedZee Multimedia and Host of the โ€˜Big Sister Saloneโ€™ reality TV show, is married to a Turks based in Istanbul.

Zainab Sheriff over the years has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She represented Sierra Leone in the big Brother Africa in 2015.