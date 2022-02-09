35 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Zainab Sheriff’s song ‘𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐞 𝐍𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫’ reaches 1million views on Youtube

By Concord Times
0
102

Zainab Sheriff, a female Sierra Leone  is the first Sierra Leonean artist to clock one million view on YouTube on her Song ‘Mamie na power.’

The singer hits  one million views on YouTube after four years.

Zainab Sheriff is a fashion, model, and a singer that was born on July 22nd 1985, in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

The CEO of ZedZee Multimedia and Host of the ‘Big Sister Salone’ reality TV show, is married to a Turks based in Istanbul.

Zainab Sheriff over the years has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She  represented Sierra Leone in the big Brother Africa in 2015.

Previous articleRitual Killings: Cubana Chief Priest Reveals How to Become Rich
Next articleDr. Memunatu Pratt meets with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved