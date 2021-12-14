25.3 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Yung Sal strikes deal with Hejenan Entertainment

By Concord Times
0
249

December 14, 2021

By Hassan G. Koroma


Sierra Leonean sensational musical super star Abdul Salam Barrie, aka Yung Sal, has struck a deal with Hejenan Entertainment recording label.
Although the package of the contract was undisclosed, but management of the artist said they were satisfied with the content.

The deal between Young Sal and one of the fastest growing entertainment industries in the country is expected to last for two years and Young Sal is expected to produce at least a musical album within the two years period.
Hejenah Entertainment is an entertainment company in Freetown which focuses on bringing to the limelight various upcoming and undiscovered talent, including musicians, producers, and videographers.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, which took place at the Hejenan Entertainment conference room, Goderich in Freetown, the Chief Executive Officer of the entertainment company, Quanmalo Tejan-Kella said the entertainment company started as a dream.

 He said together with other committed colleagues they were able to make it a reality.
He said the company is an entertainment one stop shop where they do audio recording with some of the best producers, red camera rental that shoots in HD quality, video and visual production of music videos, promotion and artists Management and many others.

He said signing Yung Sal into his entertainment company means a lot and it will yield fruit because Yung Sal is one of the biggest and popular artists in the country.
Speaking, Yung Sal said singing for the entertainment company was like a dream come true and that he would work hard to ensure he delivers according to the dictate of the contract.
“I want to first of all say thank you to God for making it possible, my journey in the musical industry started as a promoter, later I became artist manager and today I am a musician. I am a graduate from Fourah Bay College, but I chose music,” he said.
The signing ceremony was witnessed by many other big artists in the country including the Chief Executive Officer of Red Flag Movement LAJ, President of All Star Collabo, Abizzy and many others.

Previous articleJournalists rate Orange services digitally
Next articleHRCSL commemorates INT’L Human Rights Day
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved