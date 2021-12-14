Yung Sal strikes deal with Hejenan Entertainment

December 14, 2021

By Hassan G. Koroma







Sierra Leonean sensational musical super star Abdul Salam Barrie, aka Yung Sal, has struck a deal with Hejenan Entertainment recording label.

Although the package of the contract was undisclosed, but management of the artist said they were satisfied with the content.

The deal between Young Sal and one of the fastest growing entertainment industries in the country is expected to last for two years and Young Sal is expected to produce at least a musical album within the two years period.

Hejenah Entertainment is an entertainment company in Freetown which focuses on bringing to the limelight various upcoming and undiscovered talent, including musicians, producers, and videographers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, which took place at the Hejenan Entertainment conference room, Goderich in Freetown, the Chief Executive Officer of the entertainment company, Quanmalo Tejan-Kella said the entertainment company started as a dream.

He said together with other committed colleagues they were able to make it a reality.

He said the company is an entertainment one stop shop where they do audio recording with some of the best producers, red camera rental that shoots in HD quality, video and visual production of music videos, promotion and artists Management and many others.



He said signing Yung Sal into his entertainment company means a lot and it will yield fruit because Yung Sal is one of the biggest and popular artists in the country.

Speaking, Yung Sal said singing for the entertainment company was like a dream come true and that he would work hard to ensure he delivers according to the dictate of the contract.

“I want to first of all say thank you to God for making it possible, my journey in the musical industry started as a promoter, later I became artist manager and today I am a musician. I am a graduate from Fourah Bay College, but I chose music,” he said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by many other big artists in the country including the Chief Executive Officer of Red Flag Movement LAJ, President of All Star Collabo, Abizzy and many others.