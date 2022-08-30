Youths in Moyamba District dissatisfied with voter registration recruitment

SHARE

By Alfred Koroma

Some indigenes of Upper Banta Chiefdom have written the Moyamba District Election Commission, complaining that they have been neglected to take part in the registration process beginning in September.

The youth wrote the letter under the Upper Banta Descendants Association (UBaDA), a community based Organization in Upper Banta Chiefdom.

Speaking to Concord Times, one of the youth, who happens to be the President of the organization, Albert O. Vandy said they were treated the same way during the Mid-Term Census, saying they always apply but are often not shortlisted.

This, he said has the tendency to affect the registration processes as they who are the indigenes of the chiefdom are not allowed to take part in national activity that so muchly concerns the chiefdom.

In their letter, the youth point that Moyamba Distinct Election Commission is in contravention with the Local content policy stipulated in Part VIII (55)1 of the.

“The August 25,2022 Moyamba District ECSL Voters Registration officers published list by your management is illegal and a calculated ploy to incite violence in the Chiefdom by failing to employ a single applicant from the Chiefdom,” the letter reads.

“UBaDA consider your act as an attempt to derail a successful and peaceful voter’s registration process. It has also undermined the trust and confidence in your office, as well considered as humiliation of our chiefdom youths. Some employed staff from far off, who are not conversant with the environment being a riverine community shall fail to undertake their duties appropriately and timely as learnt from past activities in the Chiefdom,” they added, recommending that indigenes of the chiefdom be prioritized in the registration process.

Upper Banta Chiefdom is in Ward 341 and Constituency 097, Moyamba District, Southern Sierra Leone.