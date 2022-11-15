Youth entrepreneurship fair: Orman Bangura welcomes Rwandan Youth Minister

The Rwandan Minister of Youth and Culture has arrived in Sierra Leone to grace the three-day National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair (NYEEF) that would be hosted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in Sierra Leone.

“I am honoured to have my colleague and sister, @RMbabazi join us for NYEEF. Only a few people can touch our hearts so deeply yet so gently. You are among the few. Welcome to Sierra Leone, Hon. Rosemary Mbabazi, Rwandan Minister of Youth and Culture!,” said Mohamed Orman Bangura, Minister of Youth Affairs.

Minister Bangura said the Government of Sierra Leone aims to increase access to opportunities through entrepreneurship, education and training.

“For the next three days, the Office of the Vice President in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Tertiary & Higher Education, Trade & Industry, and Labour & Social Security will be hosting a National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair (NYEEF).”