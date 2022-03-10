Yoon Suk Yeol: How the new South Korean president could shake up Asia

Yoon is a newcomer to politics, having spent the last 27 years of his career as a prosecutor — but he will face an array of challenges when he replaces liberal incumbent President Moon Jae-in in the Blue House on May 10.

Here’s what a Yoon presidency could mean for South Korea.

Hardline on North Korea Much of Yoon’s campaign focused on his tough stance on North Korea — a departure from Moon’s current approach, which has consistently promoted dialogue and peaceful reconciliation. Inter-Korean relations have been a key electoral issue, with tensions running high amid a recent surge in North Korean missile testing. The country has launched nine missile tests in 2022 alone, including a new type of “hypersonic missile” able to maneuver at high speed — prompting condemnation from the South. Talks between the two Koreas have stalled since a planned US-North Korea summit fell apart in 2019,…

