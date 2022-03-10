Yoon Suk Yeol: How the new South Korean president could shake up Asia

Yoon is a newcomer to politics, having spent the last 27 years of his career as a prosecutor — but he will face an array of challenges when he replaces liberal incumbent President Moon Jae-in in the Blue House on May 10.
Here’s what a Yoon presidency could mean for South Korea.
Hardline on North Korea
Much of Yoon’s campaign focused on his tough stance on North Korea — a departure from Moon’s current approach, which has consistently promoted dialogue and peaceful reconciliation.
Talks between the two Koreas have stalled since a planned US-North Korea summit fell apart in 2019,…