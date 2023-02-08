World Vision donates medical equipment to MoHS

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has on February 2022 received assorted medical supplies from World Vision International to help the transformation of the health sector in the country.

The gesture was a continued demonstration of tightened partnership between the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and its health development partners. The items will complement the health ministry’s efforts in accelerating quality, timely and accessible healthcare service delivery in the country.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Public Health, Dr. Alie Wurie, received the items on behalf of the ministry and rendered words of appreciation and due diligence to the team from World Vision International.

Dr. Alie said the donation was timely for the health sector in the country, adding that the free health care has been faced with a lot of issues including the lack of medical equipment for some major hospital across the country.

He urged the other partners that have been supporting the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to come on board and help the Ministry in the fight against the spread of diseases, noting that the equipment will also help in major operations in some hospital in the country.

The items included Breathing Circuit, Lead Disposable EKG, Electro Surgical, Photo Therapy Light, Oxygen Cylinder, Surgical Beds etc.