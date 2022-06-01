World Hope International gives hope to physically challenge kids …Aims to spot next Paralympic star

Physiotherapist and Programme Director for World Hope International, Anna Vines, says the Enable the Children programme for physically challenge children in Sierra Leone was to give hope to the kids and also aims at identifying the next paralympic sports star from Sierra Leone.

The one-day sporting event organized at the X-ray arena field, SS Camp, Regent by her organization, gave the kids an opportunity to participate and display their sporting talent in event like football, handball, egg and spoon, music and chair amongst others.

“This is to give the kids the opportunity to enjoy themselves because disability is not inability and wants them to showcase their sporting talent which can also help the Sporting Authorities to catch them young and get the next Paralympic or Special Olympic stars from Sierra Leone,” Vines said adding that Juan Jackson who recently competed at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan was spotted at one of their event.

According to Anna Vines, the Enable the Children programme which started in 2007 have helped provide home based therapy, psychosocial support to their family and give them the opportunity to play which is one of the basic fundamental principle of a child.

She called on members of the sport family not to disperse children with disability but rather encourage them to be involved in sport and to explore their talent.

Susan Kargbo, Outreach Child Welfare Officer from the National Commission for Children said working with World Hope International is always a pleasure especially in giving the kids the opportunity to play.

She said they have been working with other agencies as well as World Hope International in giving the kids their fundamental rights. “As Commission, we are really happy for this venture World Hope International is doing and seeing the children with different disabilities engaging in series if sporting activities is not because it gives them the hope and the smiles on their faces tells the story,” she said.