World Cup 2022: Amnesty International urges FIFA to earmark at least $440M to compensate migrant workers in Qatar

In an open letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Amnesty International and a selection of other human rights groups said world soccer’s governing body should work with Qatar to “establish a comprehensive programme to ensure all labor abuses to which FIFA contributed are remedied.”

“With six months until the opening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have not received adequate remedy, including financial compensation, for serious labour abuses they suffered while building and servicing infrastructure essential for the preparation and delivery of the World Cup in Qatar,” the letter read.

“FIFA should reserve an amount not less than the US$440 million prize money offered to teams participating in the World Cup, to be invested in funds to support remediation.”

There has been widespread criticism of the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar…

