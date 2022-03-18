Women still earn less than men. 6 leaders explain what’s needed to close the gap

The gender pay gap stubbornly persists. What needs to be done in order to close it?

It is no secret that the gender pay gap is a legacy of structures and systems that have denigrated and devalued the work that women have historically done. It therefore stands to reason that it would have to be systems and structures like media, government and corporations — not individuals — that must drive change.

But if rates of violence against women have not improved, if the denigration of women in the media remains par for the course, if our most storied institutions remain under the control of White men, how can we claim that women stand in equal dignity, possibility and security with men?

This is demonstrably untrue.

You can try to solve a recalcitrant…