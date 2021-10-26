Woman tells court how she was gang raped

October 26, 2021

By Regina Pratt

A woman in her late twenties yesterday narrated in court how she was gang raped by five men, but could only recognise three.

The three accused persons, Saidu Sesay, Alfred Bangura and Foday Sesay were charged with conspiracy and rape.

The indictment states that on the 19th October, 2018, the men together with others gangs, raped the victim.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said on the 19th October, 2018, she was returning from a neighbour’s residence after watching movie around 1 to 2 am, when she was attacked by over five people including the three accused persons.

The victim told the court that she was gang raped by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused persons and that during the struggle she was able to hold on the 3rd accused.

She said it was during the struggle that her brother’s friend, Hamidu Koroma, entered her apartment and shouted thief, which made all of them fled while Hamidu placed a towel over her body.

“I was lying helpless on the floor after I sustained injuries on my leg, waist and virgina with pains all over my body,” she narrated, adding that Hamidu informed her sister about the incident on the following day.

She told the court that they went to the Calaba Town police station and reported the matter and was issued with a medical slip.

On the 22nd October, 2018, the witness said she went to the Rainbow Centre where she was treated.