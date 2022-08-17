Witness tells court that he never submitted credentials before being appointed as Head of Chancery

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The 13th state witness in the ongoing corruption trial of Samura Kamara and others, Idriss Samaguty Tejan Kargbo, has testified before Justice Adran Fishers that, he never submitted any credential before and after his appointment as Head of Chancery at the Sierra Leone Mission, United Nations in New York.

The witness said he was working as a Chancellor at the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations in November 2017 and that, his duties and responsibilities in the mission were asset officer and fleet manager in addition to his substantive duties.

He added that he later acted as Head of Chancery for a period after the first accused had been recalled and stated that he attended various meetings in which the developments relating to the renovation of the Chancery Building were discussed.

He stated that in consultation with Alie Kabba, the then Ambassador to the United Nations, he learnt that the first accused had authorised payment to the contractor for the sum of $250,000, while a stop order was issued for a stop work by the New York City Council.

He further testified that he was aware of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Chancery Building, but didn’t play any specific role, except by way of occasional updates he received from Alie Kabba-his boss and the 1st accused, respectively.

The witness told the court that he was part of the committee of the project, but the committee was later dissolved after few months.

He said the issues of insurance to the mission was handled by the Head of Chancery (1st accused) and that the insurance was embedded in the contract.

The witness said the matter was brought to court as a result of the delay in the renovation of the Chancery Building.

Cross examination was done by M.P.Fofanah for the first and third accused persons.