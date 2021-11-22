22.9 C
Wisconsin: Waukesha Police Chief chokes up while naming Christmas parade incident victims

A police chief fought back tears as he named the victims killed when a car ploughed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

At least five people died, Daniel Thompson identified them as:

Mr Wilhelm Hospel, 81

Ms Virginia Sorenson, 79

Ms LeAnna Owen, 71

Ms Tamara Durand, 52

Ms Jane Kulich, 52

During the press conference, the driver of the vehicle was also identified as Darrell Edward Brooks Jr, 39. Police are seeking to charge him with five counts of intentional homicide.

