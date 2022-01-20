17.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Winter storms in Middle East: Three children killed, with hundreds of thousands at risk as temperatures plummet in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan

CARE warned in a Tuesday report that the onslaught of heavy winter storms is exacerbating the living situation of internally displaced Syrians, as well as Syrians living in Lebanon and Jordan, where “temperatures are expected to drop lower than they have in 40 years, reaching -14 degrees Celsius (6.8 Fahrenheit) and lower.”

Winter storms have damaged 362 tents and affected 2,124 displaced Syrians who live in camps in Syria, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Turkey.

One child died in a camp in Qastal Miqdad, Syria, when a tent he was in collapsed due to the accumulation of snow on its roof. The child’s mother is reportedly in the intensive care unit, OCHA said.

A 3-year-old and a 5-year-old child died on Monday morning in a camp north of Aleppo, Syria, when a fire broke out in their tent caused by a heater. The mother of the…

concord.web

