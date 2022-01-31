16.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 31, 2022
Winter Olympics: How will the Covid bubbles work?

Beijing is set to become the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

This time round, despite the government’s commitment to a zero-Covid strategy, the Omicron variant is spreading. So Games organisers have designed enormous, strict separation bubbles across the city and beyond.

Nearly 20,000 volunteers will work alongside armies of security staff to help implement these bubbles. The BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonell shows how it will all work.

Filmed and edited by Joyce Liu

