Why more Brits are turning to food banks

Volunteer Tania Nedvetsky helps arrange donations at Dad’s House, a food bank in London.
In an upmarket neighborhood in west London, a growing number of people are visiting a storefront tucked between a bicycle shop and a coffee house that charges no money and caters exclusively to the less fortunate.
Dad’s House is one of 2,200 food banks in the United Kingdom that serve Britons who are struggling to afford basic necessities. Billy McGranaghan, its founder, told CNN Business that “the future is bleak” for the…