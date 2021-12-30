20.3 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

What went wrong with vaccinating the world?

By concord.web
0
119

The coronavirus pandemic has been slowed in developed countries thanks to massive vaccination drives. Countries have bought stocks to cover their populations, and in many cases have far more than they need.

However, poorer countries generally have failed to reserve, and buy the vaccine stock they need. Now the world is faced with a problem of re-distribution, and campaigners say that the answer is to force drug companies to share their secrets, in order to make manufacturing possible in any country in the world.

Three experts explain how we arrived at this point and the challenges now facing everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Read more…

Previous articleRussian court shuts down Memorial Human Rights Center, day after sister group ordered closed
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved