What we know about the earthquake off Japan’s Fukushima coast

For some, the incident brought back painful memories of 2011, when an earthquake triggered a tsunami causing a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, a disaster that’s still being felt to this day.

Though the earthquake struck a similar area, Wednesday’s quake hasn’t prompted a national emergency — for a number of reasons.

Here’s what you need to know.

The quake hit around 12:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET) off the coast of Fukushima, north of the capital Tokyo.

It was originally designated a 7.3-magnitude quake, but was upgraded to 7.4 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, all tsunami warnings issued after the quake have been lifted.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was about 89 kilometers (55 miles) from the center of the devastating 2011 quake.

Robert Geller, a seismologist and professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, suggested Wednesday’s quake could have been a 2011

Read more…

