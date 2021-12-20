Westminster donates food items to Wellington Fire victims at Connaught hospital

December 20, 2021

Westminster Foundation of the West Minster Security Agency working at Lungi Airport, last weekend donated food items to patients admitted at the Connaught Hospital,who were victims of the Wellington fire accident.

Making the presentation, Country Director Musayeroh Barrie said when they heard the news of the Wellington fire they were saddened and felt so bad that dozens of innocent souls were lost.

She said immediately the incident occurred Westminster started working on putting a package together to help in their own little way.

“We believe that as Sierra Leoneans we are one family and we must be seen to help each other. So, when the incident happened we immediately investigated about the victims and what we can offer them that will ease their pain. It was after that we decided that the medication they have received has been adequate so we decided to give them food items so that when they discharge they will have a moderate package to take home with,” she said.

Musayeroh Barrie averred that they decided to give package to the 10 patients that were in Connaught and each patient will receive a 50kg bag of rice, onions, milk, tea bags, 10 dozen of bottle water, pkts of sugar and two gallons of cooking oil.

The Aviation Security Manager ,Niel Fowler said they were happy to identify themselves with the victims and hope all the remaining ones in the hospitals will be discharged and go home peacefully after suffering a lot.

He commended the hospital staff for the good job they have done and said they will be rewarded greatly because of their humanitarian services.

The Hospital Manager who doubles as the Incident Manager, Dr. Kabba said he was happy that Westminster too came to help in their own way as they have been receiving donations from different organisations.

He said because of their determination they were able to save majority of those that were brought in for treatment and that he was happy that most of them have been discharged.

“You cam the right time as we are discharging three now and they will go home but will be reporting at the Rokupr hospital for daily treatment and checkups. We are grateful for what we have done and we hope such incident will not occur anymore.”

One of the discharged patients,Lamin Sow , a student at the UNIMAK, said, “I came to the Wellington junction to buy drugs and was told that a tanker has had an accident and people were scooping the fuel. I immediately tried to avoid the scene when I heard the loud bang of explosion. The next thing for me was the heat that burned my clothes and left my hands and belly burnt.”

He said he was thankful that it was not as bad as it was and now that he has been discharged he will have some days rest and hope to resume his course again.

He thanked Westminster Foundation for their support on their behalf and said they were not expecting such so it was the work of God that has given them more items.